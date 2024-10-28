Borrell, 'Orban non rappresenta l'Ue in visita in Georgia'
epa11662558 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (L) and European High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell attend a round table during the EU-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Brussels, Belgium, 16 October 2024. This is the first summit between the EU leaders and the GCC, aiming to develop a closer partnership. The European Union is the second-largest trade partner for the GCC countries, generating â‚¬170 billion in trade in 2023, imports of mineral fuels accounted for over 75% of EU imports from GCC countries. Since 2020, fuel imports have more than tripled mainly due to the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET
AA
MADRID, 28 OTT - L'Alto Rappresentante Ue per la Politica Estera, Josep Borrell, ha affermato che il primo ministro ungherese Viktor Orban "non rappresenta" l'Unione europea durante la sua visita di oggi in Georgia.
