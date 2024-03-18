Borrell, le elezioni in Russia basate sulla repressione
epa11216841 Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, talks with reporters after addressing a United Nations Security Council meeting at the United Nations headquarters in New York, USA, 12 March 2024. EPA/JUSTIN LANE
BRUXELLES, 18 MAR - "Le elezioni in Russia non sono state né libere né giuste, si sono basate sulla repressione e sulle intimidazioni". Lo ha detto l'alto rappresentante Ue Josep Borrell. "Si sono poi tenute anche sul territorio ucraino violandone la sovranità".
