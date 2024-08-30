Borrell, 'la missione Aspides va bene ma servono più navi'
epa11572836 High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell rings the bell during an informal meeting of European Defense ministers in Brussels, Belgium, 30 August 2024. The informal council usually takes place in the country chairing the EU presidency. But following tensions between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the EU, the informal foreign and defense ministerial meetings of 29-30 August, respectively, took place in Brussels instead of Budapest. EU Defense Ministers are expected to discuss Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, among other topics. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET
BRUXELLES, 30 AGO - "La missione Aspides va a gonfie vele ma abbiamo bisogno di più navi, più forze e ho chiesto agli Stati membri di aumentare le capacità". Lo ha detto l'alto rappresentante Josep Borrell al termine dell'informale difesa. "La missione finora ha protetto 214 vascelli ma le navi che attraversano lo stretto di Suez diminuiscono: Aspides certamente contribuisce alla sicurezza della navigazione ma serve far di più", ha aggiunto.
