Borrell, la guerra in Ucraina sarà decisa questa estate
epa11229344 A handout picture provided by the Russian Defence Ministry press-service shows a T-72B3 tank of the Russian â€˜Westâ€™ troops firing at positions of the diversion-reconnaissance group of Ukrainian troops in the border areas of the Belgorod region, Russia, 19 March 2024. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that it was working to prevent the penetration of Ukrainian sabotage groups into the border territory. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
BRUXELLES, 19 MAR - "Tutto verrà deciso questa estate. Questa estate sarà critica. La Russia sta colpendo la posizione degli ucraini ogni giorno, per indebolirle, e quando arriverà la primavera Mosca certamente aumenterà l'attività militare". Lo ha detto l'alto rappresentante Ue Josep Borrell incontrando la stampa europea. "È impossibile penetrare le linee russe senza un sostegno forte. Quando arriveranno gli F-16? Daremo i missili a lunga gittata o no? Per ora la Germania dice no ma chissà, ha detto no ad ogni passo, Leopard, Patriot... Io devo lavorare al sostegno per i prossimi mesi".
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti