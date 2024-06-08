Borrell, a Gaza il bagno di sangue deve finire

epa11373751 High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks to the press during the 8th Brussels Conference on 'Supporting the Future of Syria and the region' in Brussels, Belgium, 27 May 2024. The ministerial section of the Conference aims to mobilise vital financial support in order to address the most pressing needs of Syrians and their host communities, and to renew the international community's support for a political solution in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254. EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS