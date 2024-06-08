Borrell, a Gaza il bagno di sangue deve finire
epa11373751 High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks to the press during the 8th Brussels Conference on 'Supporting the Future of Syria and the region' in Brussels, Belgium, 27 May 2024. The ministerial section of the Conference aims to mobilise vital financial support in order to address the most pressing needs of Syrians and their host communities, and to renew the international community's support for a political solution in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254. EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS
AA
BRUXELLES, 08 GIU - "Le notizie provenienti da Gaza di un altro massacro di civili sono terribili. Lo condanniamo con la massima fermezza. Il bagno di sangue deve finire immediatamente. Il piano in tre fasi Usa è la strada da seguire per un cessate il fuoco duraturo e per porre fine alle uccisioni". Lo scrive su X l'alto rappresentante Ue Josep Borrell.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti