Boom di affluenza in Francia, alle 12 sfiora il 26%
epa11446820 French far-right party National Rally (RN) President Jordan Bardella (L) prepares to cast his vote at an electronic polling station in the first round of the parliamentary elections, in Garches, near Paris, France, 30 June 2024. France on 30 June holds the first round of snap parliamentary elections called by President Emmanuel Macron, after dissolving the National Assembly on 09 June 2024. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
AA
PARIGI, 30 GIU - Si conferma in Francia l'atteso boom di affluenza alle urne: il 25,9% degli elettori, 1 su 4, ha già votato a mezzogiorno. Una percentuale in forte aumento rispetto al primo turno del 2022, quando alla stessa ora aveva votato soltanto il 18,43%.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti