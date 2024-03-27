'Bombardati condomini a Kharkiv, ci sono morti e feriti'

epa11232290 A Ukrainian firefighter uses a circular saw as they remove debris at the site of a rocket attack on an industrial building in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 20 March 2024, amid the Russian invasion. At least five people were killed and at least 6 others were injured after a Russian missile strike hit one of the districts of Kharkiv, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said. The regional military administration reported that a number of people could be trapped under the rubble. EPA/GEORGE IVANCHENKO