Bolivia, l'ex presidente Áñez non sarà giudicata per golpe

epa11664746 Supporters of former interim president of Bolivia, Jeanine Anez (2019-2020), protest outside a courthouse in La Paz, Bolivia, 17 October 2024. The trial against Jeanine Anez and the suspended governor of the eastern region of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho, for their roles in the political crisis of 2019 began with the review of incidents presented by the defense of both. EPA/LUIS GANDARILLAS