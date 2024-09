Blocchi stradali in Bolivia per chiedere le dimissioni di Arce

epaselect epa11608396 Indigenous people block a road by incinerating debris during a protest in the city of El Alto, Bolivia, 16 September 2024. The indigenous people called 'red ponchos' from the Bolivian highlands began a road blockade to demand the resignation of President Luis Arce and Vice President David Choquehuanca, due to the lack of dollars and fuel, in addition to accusing them of promoting the division of the social organizations. EPA/Luis Gandarillas