Blinken, 'tutto indica si tratti di un missile di Hezbollah'
epa11501539 Relatives and friends of the families place flowers on the coffin as they attend the funeral of ten young people killed by a rocket attack from Lebanon, in the village of Majdal Shams in the annexed Golan Heights, 28 July 2024. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), a rocket launched from Lebanon toward Majdal Shams caused multiple civilian casualties, including children. Approximately 30 projectiles were identified as crossing from Lebanon, the IDF said. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
ROMA, 28 LUG - "Tutte le indicazioni" mostrano che il missile che ha colpito nelle alture del Golan è stato lanciato dagli Hezbollah. Lo ha detto il segretario di Stato Usa, Antony Blinken, a Tokyo dove è in visita.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti