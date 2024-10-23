Blinken, 'progressi con aiuti a Gaza ma non abbastanza'
epa11674685 A handout photo made available by Israel's Government Press Office (GPO) shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, meeting in Jerusalem 22 October 2024 EPA/Haim Zach (GPO) HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALESHANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
(ANSA-AFP) - TEL AVIV, 23 OTT - Israele ha fatto dei "progressi" nella fornitura di aiuti a Gaza, ma non "abbastanza": lo ha detto oggi il segretario di Stato americano, Antony Blinken, in visita da ieri nel Paese. (ANSA-AFP).
