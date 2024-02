Blinken, 'non vogliamo la rioccupazione di Gaza'

epa11175496 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference at the Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 23 February 2024. Blinken said that the dollarization plan that the Government of Javier Milei seeks to implement ‘depends on Argentina’, while expressing his support for the agreement between the South American country and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). EPA/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI