Blinken, non vogliamo che il conflitto si inasprisca
ROMA, 28 LUG - Il segretario di Stato americano, Antony Blinken, intervenendo in una conferenza stampa a Tokyo, afferma che Israele ha il diritto di difendere i propri cittadini, ma "non vogliamo nemmeno che il conflitto si inasprisca". Lo riporta la Bbc. Blinken ha affermato che gli Stati Uniti sono "profondamente addolorati" per la perdita di vite umane sulle alture del Golan. "Non c'è giustificazione per il terrorismo", ha aggiunto il segretario Usa affermando che "ogni indicazione è che in effetti il razzo proveniva da Hezbollah".
