Blinken, non vogliamo che il conflitto si inasprisca

epa11500011 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to Vietnamese President To Lam (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, 27 July 2024. Blinken is in Vietnam on 27 July to honor the passing of Vietnam's late General Secretary of the Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong. Vietnam held a two-day national funeral on 25 and 26 July for General Secretary of the Communist Party, Nguyen Phu Trong, who died in Hanoi on 19 July at the age of 80. EPA/LUONG THAI LINH / POOL