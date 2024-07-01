Blinken, 'l'Europa sosterrà la Nato nonostante l'ultradestra'
epa11434640 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks at the release of the 2024 Trafficking in Persons Report at the State Department in Washington, DC, USA, 24 June 2024. The TIP Report, mandated by the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, exemplifies the United States' longstanding bipartisan commitment to combating human trafficking. EPA/SHAWN THEW
AA
WASHINGTON, 01 LUG - Antony Blinken si è detto "fiducioso" che l'Europa continuerà a sostenere la Nato nonostante l'avanzata delle estrema destra in molti Paesi, tra cui la Francia. Lo ha detto il segretario di Stato americano a margine di un evento al think tank di Washington Brookings Institute.
