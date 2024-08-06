Blinken, 'Israele e Iran evitino l'escalation del conflitto'
epaselect epa11531143 The Israeli Iron Dome air defense system intercepts a missiles fired from south Lebanon over the upper Galilee, northern Israel, 06 August 2024. The Israeli army reported that the Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted 40 missiles fired from Lebanon. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
WASHINGTON, 06 AGO - L'Iran e Israele devono "evitare l'escalation del conflitto" in Medio Oriente. Lo ha detto il segretario di Stato americano, Antony Blinken, parlando con i giornalisti ad Annapolis, in Maryland.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti