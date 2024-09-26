Giornale di Brescia
Abbonati
Italia e Estero

Blinken, il mondo sta parlando chiaramente su tregua in Libano

epa11621545 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives to speak during the 'Summit of the Future' being held in advance of this week's General Debate of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 23 September 2024. EPA/OLGA FEDOROVA
epa11621545 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives to speak during the 'Summit of the Future' being held in advance of this week's General Debate of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 23 September 2024. EPA/OLGA FEDOROVA
AA

WASHINGTON, 26 SET - Il mondo sta parlando chiaramente sulla necessità di un cessate il fuoco al confine tra Israele e Libano: lo ha detto il segretario di Stato Usa Antony Blinken parlando a Msnbc.

Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia

Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti
WASHINGTON

Suggeriti per te