Blinken, il mondo sta parlando chiaramente su tregua in Libano
epa11621545 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives to speak during the 'Summit of the Future' being held in advance of this week's General Debate of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 23 September 2024. EPA/OLGA FEDOROVA
AA
WASHINGTON, 26 SET - Il mondo sta parlando chiaramente sulla necessità di un cessate il fuoco al confine tra Israele e Libano: lo ha detto il segretario di Stato Usa Antony Blinken parlando a Msnbc.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti