Blinken, è Kiev a scegliere se colpire Russia con armi Usa

epa11340294 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gesticulates to students during his visit at the National Technical University of Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine, 14 May 2024. Blinken arrived in Kyiv to meet with senior Ukrainian officials to underscore 'enduring support for Ukraine' by the United States and to discuss battlefield updates as well as new US security and economic assistance, among other topics, the US State Department said. EPA/STR