Blinken, distrutte le carte segrete prima della caduta di Kabul

epa09436394 Taliban stands guard near a vehicle which was used to fire rockets at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, 30 August 2021. Multiple rockets fired from a car landed near the Kabul airport on 30 August. The process of withdrawing the 5,000 United States military personnel deployed to Kabul's airport for the evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies is under way in the face of "very real" threats of additional attacks such as the one two days ago that left some 200 people dead, the Pentagon said 28 August. More than 117,000 people have departed from the Kabul airport since the "massive military, diplomatic, security and humanitarian undertaking" began following the fall of the capital under Taliban's rule on 15 August. EPA/STRINGER