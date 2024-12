Blinken, contatti diretti tra Usa e i siriani di Hts

epa11776461 U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attend a meeting of foreign Ministers on developments in Syria in Aqaba, Jordan, 14 December 2024. Foreign Ministers of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit meet in Jordan to discuss the situation in Syria following the ouster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on 08 December 2024. EPA/MOHAMED ALI