Blinken, Anp dovrà gestire Gaza nel dopoguerra con l'Onu
epa11822459 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken introduces President Joe Biden ahead of Biden delivering the last foreign policy speech of his presidency at the State Department in Washington, DC, USA, 13 January 2025. Biden emphasized the value of foreign alliances, including with NATO, stating that the US is 'in a fundamentally better place than it was four years ago.' EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
WASHINGTON, 14 GEN - L'Autorità Nazionale Palestinese dovrebbe gestire Gaza nel dopoguerra insieme alle Nazioni Unite e ai partner stranieri: lo ha detto il segretario di stato Antony Blinken parlando all'Atlantic Council a Washington.
