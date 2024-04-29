Blinken, al lavoro per impedire allargamento della guerra a Gaza
epa11294595 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks on the release of the 2023 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, at the State Department in Washington, DC, USA, 22 April 2024. The Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, also known as the 'Human Rights Reports', covers internationally recognized individual, civil, political, and worker rights set forth by international agreements. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
ROMA, 29 APR - Washington continua gli sforzi per impedire l'estensione della guerra di Gaza. Lo ha detto, secondo quanto riporta Sky News, il segretario di Stato americano Antony Blinken in apertura di una in apertura di una riunione del Consiglio di cooperazione tra Stati Uniti e Golfo tra Stati Uniti e Golfo a Riad.
