Blinken a Rutte, 'Biden userà ogni giorno per aiutare Kiev'
epa11653676 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for the 12th ASEAN-US Summit as part of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits at the National Convention Center in Vientiane, Laos, 11 October 2024. Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) convene at a summit hosted by Laos in the capital of Vientiane to strengthen diplomatic ties and discuss the ongoing civil unrest in Myanmar and tension in the South China Sea. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
AA
BRUXELLES, 13 NOV - Abbiamo avuto una discussione molto produttiva oggi sul nostro continuo supporto all'Ucraina e sull'elemento aggiuntivo della presenza dei nordcoreani in battaglia, che richiede una risposta ferma". Lo ha detto il segretario di Stato americano Antony Blinken in un punto stampa con il segretario generale della Nato Mark Rutte. "Con la Nato abbiamo un programma molto intenso e importante per i prossimi due mesi, il presidente Biden ha intenzione di portare a termine il lavoro e di usare ogni giorno per continuare a fare ciò che abbiamo fatto in questi ultimi quattro anni", ha aggiunto.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti