Bimba di 6 anni cade dall'altalena e muore colpita alla testa

epa08486500 Swings are seen at a playground in A Coruna, Galicia, Spain, where children are finally allowed to use them as the region reaches the 'new normality', 15 June 2020. Galicia is Spain's first region that leaves behind the alarm status to start the so called 'new normality' in which face masks are obligatory in public spaces and common spaces such as playgrounds have a new capacity with a less amount of people to avoid crowded areas. EPA/Cabalar