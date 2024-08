Bild, si costituisce il vero attentatore di Solingen

epa11563674 Flowers and candles are placed near the scene of knife attack, in Solingen, Germany, 24 August 2024. A man stabbed passers-by at random with a knife during the city festival in Solingen late 23 August. Three people have been killed and eight others injured, five of them seriously, in the knife attack, police said. Police are currently conducting a large-scale search for the perpetrator. EPA/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF