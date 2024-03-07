Biden vince caucus Hawaii ma è record protesta per Gaza

epa11200932 US President Joe Biden convenes a meeting of his Competition Council to announce a new 'strike force,' led jointly by the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), to fight 'corporate rip-offs' in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 05 March 2024. Biden said the actions will cut down on excessive credit card late fees, as well as help make health care markets more affordable. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO / POOL