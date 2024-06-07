Biden, 'su Rafah Netanyahu ci ha ha dato ascolto'
TEL AVIV, 07 GIU - Il premier Benyamin Netanyah ha dato ascolto alle preoccupazioni Usa sull'operazione militare a Rafah. Lo ha detto il presidente Usa Joe Biden in una intervista alla Abc news, ripresa dai media israeliani. "Penso che mi stia ascoltando. Volevano entrare […] a Rafah […] a tutta forza, invadere tutta Rafah, andare in città, muoversi con tutta la forza. Non l'hanno fatto", ha risposto Biden ad una domanda dell'emittente. "E quello che hanno fatto - ha aggiunto riferendosi alla road map - è stato concordare un'intesa significativa".
