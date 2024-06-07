Biden, 'su Rafah Netanyahu ci ha ha dato ascolto'

epa11394626 US President Joe Biden delivers a speech during the commemorative ceremony for the 80th anniversary of D-Day landings in Normandy at American War Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, 06 June 2024. More than 160,000 Western allied troops landed on beaches in Normandy on 06 June 1944 launching the liberation of Western Europe from Nazi occupation during World War II. EPA/ANDRE PAIN