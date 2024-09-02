Biden, 'su ostaggi non molliamo, continueremo a premere'

epa11579702 Israeli protesters light up smoke bombs as they block a road during an Israeli hostages families' protest in Tel Aviv, calling for the immediate release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, next to the Kirya in Tel Aviv, Israel, 02 September 2024. Israel's largest labor union, Histadrut, called for a nationwide general strike to start on 02 September urging the Israeli Prime Minister to reach a deal to secure the remaining hostages held by Hamas following the 07 October attack. Thousands of Israelis protested across Israel on 01 September following the recovery of the bodies of six hostagres held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. According to a statement by the Israeli Government Press Office, 97 Israeli hostages remain in captivity in the Gaza Strip, with 33 confirmed dead. EPA/ATEF SAFADI