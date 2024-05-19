Biden, sostengo le proteste non violente su Gaza
epa11348403 US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the 70th anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education, at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC, USA, 17 May 2024. The 70th anniversary of the US Supreme Court's landmark decision in Brown v. Board of Education occurs on 17 May. The unanimous decision outlawed racial segregation in public schools, finding that 'separate but equal' is 'inherently unequal'. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
AA
WASHINGTON, 19 MAG - Affrontando il tema delle manifestazioni nei campus americani a favore della Palestina, il presidente Usa Joe Biden ha detto di sostenere "le proteste non violente" nel suo discorso alla cerimonia di laurea al Morehouse College di Atlanta. Nel suo intervento, Biden ha detto che sta lavorando "per una pace durevole" in Medio Oriente e che "l'unica soluzione è quella dei due Stati".
