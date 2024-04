Biden, sistema di difesa antimissile con Giappone e Australia

epa11270765 US President Joe Biden (2-R), Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (2-L), the Prime Minister of Japan's spouse Yuko Kishida (L) and US First Lady Jill Biden (R) wave atop the Truman balcony during an official arrival ceremony at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 10 April 2024. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan is making the first State visit to the White House of a Japanese prime minister in nine years. EPA/YURI GRIPAS / POOL