Biden si congratula con Sheinbaum, elezione storica

epa11386654 Supporters of Mexico's Presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum celebrate after knowing the preliminary results of the general elections in Mexico City, Mexico, 03 June 2024. Sheinbaum, a climate scientist and former mayor of Mexico City, is to be Mexico's first female President after she obtained between 58.3 and 60.7 per cent of the votes during the electoral night, according to the preliminary results announced by the National Electoral Institute. EPA/JOSE MENDEZ