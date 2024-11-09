Biden riceverà Trump mercoledì nello studio Ovale
epa11707728 US President Joe Biden arrives to speak during an address to the nation in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 07 November 2024. Biden stated he accepts the choice the country made, after former US President Donald Trump beat out US Vice President Kamala Harris to become 47th president of the United States. EPA/ALEXANDER DRAGO / POOL
WASHINGTON, 09 NOV - Joe Biden riceverà il presidente eletto Donald Trump alla Casa Bianca mercoledì: lo rende noto la presidenza. I due si incontreranno allo Studio Ovale alle 11 (le 17 in Italia).
