Biden rassicura la Nato, onoriamo gli impegni

epa11087870 US President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, USA, 18 January 2024. The US Congress’ continued failure to act on Ukraine aid endangers US national security, the NATO Alliance and the rest of the free world, Biden told congressional leaders during a meeting on Wednesday 17 January, according to a statement from the White House. EPA/TING SHEN / POOL