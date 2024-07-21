Biden, 'questa è l'elezione più importante e io la vincerò'
epa11482363 US President Joe Biden departs after speaking during the 115th NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 16 July 2024. Biden is scheduled to make several appearances at various campaign events in Las Vegas over the next few days. EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN
NEW YORK, 21 LUG - "E' un miracolo. Per una volta Donald Trump ha detto la verità. Questa è l'elezione più importante della nostra vita. E io la vincerò". Lo detto il presidente americano Joe Biden su X, mentre sempre più democratici gli chiedono di fare un passo indietro.
