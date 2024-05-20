Biden, quello che sta accadendo a Gaza non è genocidio

epa11348442 US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the 70th anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education, at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC, USA, 17 May 2024. The 70th anniversary of the US Supreme Court's landmark decision in Brown v. Board of Education occurs on 17 May. The unanimous decision outlawed racial segregation in public schools, finding that 'separate but equal' is 'inherently unequal'. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS