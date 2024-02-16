Biden, Putin è responsabile della morte di Navalny
epa11150725 US President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 13 February 2024. President Biden urged the US House of Representatives to pass a 95 billion USD bill with aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. The package passed with bipartisan support in the Senate but is unlikely to pass in the Republican-controlled House due to opposition from hard-right conservatives supporting former US President Donald J. Trump. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS / POOL
AA
WASHINGTON, 16 FEB - "Vladimir Putin è responsabile della morte di Alexei Navalny": lo ha detto il presidente Usa, Joe Biden, commentando la morte in un carcere russo dell'oppositore. "Non sono sorpreso e allo stesso tempo sono sconvolto dalla notizia della morta di Navalny", ha aggiunto.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti