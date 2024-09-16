Biden parla con Trump, 'conversazione cordiale'
epa10535498 US President Joe Biden speaks on the phone as he arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, after delivering remarks at the White House Conservation in Action Summit, at the Department of the Interior in Washington, DC, USA, 21 March 2023. EPA/OLIVER CONTERAS / POOL
WASHINGTON, 16 SET - Joe Biden ha parlato al telefono con Donald Trump. Lo riferisce la Casa Bianca definendo la conversazione tra i due "cordiale". Il presidente aveva provato qualche ora fa a chiamare il tycoon ma non era riuscito a parlarci.
