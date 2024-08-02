Biden, 'non potrei essere più orgoglioso di Harris'

epaselect epa11517494 US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris depart after a greeting event for Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, and former US Marine Paul Whelan, following their arrival in the US after a 26-person prisoner swap between Russia, the US and five other countries, at Andrews Air Base, Maryland, USA, 01 August 2024. The exchange includes at least two dozen people, and is the biggest prisoner swap between Russia and the West since the Cold War. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO