Biden, non ci sono scuse per Israele per bloccare aiuti
epa11192549 United States President Joe Biden takes questions from reporters as he departs the White House for a weekend trip to Camp David in Washington, DC, USA, 01 March 2024. EPA/Chris Kleponis / POOL
AA
WASHINGTON, 05 MAR - "Non ci sono scuse per Israele per bloccare agli aiuti umanitari a Gaza". Lo ha detto il presidente americano Joe Biden parlando con i giornalisti al seguito a Camp David.
