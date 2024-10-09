Biden, 'Milton sarà la tempesta del secolo'

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Salvador Gonzalez places plywood over the windows of a business before Hurricane Milton's arrival on October 9, 2024 in Fort Myers, Florida. People are preparing for the storm, which could be a Cat 3 when it makes landfall on Wednesday evening. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)