Biden, inverno sarà difficile, mantenere il sostegno Kiev
epa11665974 German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (L) and US President Joe Biden attend a reception with military honors during the latter's visit at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, 18 October 2024. US President Joe Biden is on a visit to Germany from 17 to 18 October 2024 to attend an Order of Merit Ceremony and meet with the German Chancellor, British Prime Minister, and French President. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN
BERLINO, 18 OTT - "Abbiamo davanti a noi un inverno difficile e non possiamo cedere, non possiamo stancarci, dobbiamo continuare dare il nostro sostegno fino a quanto l'Ucraina vinca una pace giusta". Lo ha detto il presidente degli Usa Joe Biden a Berlino, al castello di Bellevue.
