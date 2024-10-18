Biden, inverno sarà difficile, mantenere il sostegno Kiev

epa11665974 German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (L) and US President Joe Biden attend a reception with military honors during the latter's visit at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, 18 October 2024. US President Joe Biden is on a visit to Germany from 17 to 18 October 2024 to attend an Order of Merit Ceremony and meet with the German Chancellor, British Prime Minister, and French President. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN