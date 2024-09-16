Biden, il secret service ha bisogno di più aiuti
WASHINGTON, 16 SET - Il Secret Service "ha bisogno di più aiuti". Lo ha detto Joe Biden commentando con i giornalisti al seguito il secondo tentato omicidio contro Donald Trump.
