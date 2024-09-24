Biden, il mondo scelga,noi non cesseremo di sostenere Kiev
epa11472966 Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) shakes hands with US President Joe Biden during a bilateral meeting at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, USA, 11 July 2024. The 75th Anniversary NATO Summit takes place in Washington, DC, from 09 to 11 July 2024. EPA/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL
NEW YORK, 24 SET - "Il mondo deve scegliere se mantenere il sostegno all'Ucraina o allontanarsi da quell'aggressione: la mia risposta è che non cesseremo il nostro sostegno a Kiev". Lo ha detto Joe Biden nel suo ultimo intervento da presidente Usa all'assemblea generale dell'Onu.
