Biden, 'ieri sera ho parlato con Trump, felice stia bene'
epa11477755 A general view of the North Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 14 July 2024. US President Biden returned to the White House after former US President Trump was injured in an assassination attempt on 13 July. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
WASHINGTON, 14 LUG - "Ho avuto una conversazione breve ma buona con Donald Trump, sono felice che stia bene". Lo ha detto Joe Biden alla Casa Bianca dopo l'attacco a Donald Trump ribadendo che "non c'è posto per la violenza negli Stati Uniti".
