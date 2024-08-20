Biden, 'Hamas si sta tirando indietro da accordo su Gaza'
epa11556110 US President Joe Biden addresses the audience on the opening night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 19 August 2024. The 2024 Democratic National Convention is being held from 19 to 22 August 2024, during which delegates of the United States' Democratic Party will vote on the party's platform and ceremonially vote for the party's nominee for president, Vice President Kamala Harris, and for vice president, Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota, for the upcoming presidential election. EPA/JUSTIN LANE
CHICAGO, 20 AGO - Hamas si sta ritirando da un accordo con Israele per un cessate il fuoco nella guerra a Gaza: lo ha detto il presidente degli Stati Uniti Joe Biden. "È ancora in gioco, ma non si può prevedere", ha affermato Biden mentre si preparava a lasciare Chicago dopo un discorso alla Convention nazionale democratica. "Israele dice di poter trovare una soluzione... Hamas si sta tirando indietro", ha aggiunto.
