'Biden ha definito Netanyahu un figlio di p...'

epa11642469 US President Joe Biden responds to a question from the news media during the daily briefing in the White House press briefing room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 04 October 2024. President Biden responded to questions on the economy, the election and support for Israel. EPA/SHAWN THEW / POOL
WASHINGTON, 08 OTT - Il presidente Usa Joe Biden ha definito il premier israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu 'son of b...' (figlio di p...) e 'bad f..king guy' (un cattivo fottuto re): lo rivela nel suo ultimo libro il leggendario giornalista del Watergate Bob Woodward.
