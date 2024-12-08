Biden, 'finalmente Assad è caduto, un'opportunità storica'
epa11761394 US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at a performance to honor American veterans on the eve of the 83rd Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor in the East Room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 06 December 2024. EPA/Yuri Gripas / POOL
WASHINGTON, 08 DIC - "Finalmente il regime di Assad è caduto. Questa è un'opportunità storica per il popolo siriano". Lo ha detto Joe Biden alla Casa Bianca aggiungendo che il raìs "deve essere portato davanti alla giustizia e punito".
