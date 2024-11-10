'Biden esorterà Trump a non abbandonare l'Ucraina'
epa11707730 US President Joe Biden arrives to speak during an address to the nation in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 07 November 2024. Biden stated he accepts the choice the country made, after former US President Donald Trump beat out US Vice President Kamala Harris to become 47th president of the United States. EPA/ALEXANDER DRAGO / POOL
AA
WASHINGTON, 10 NOV - Nel loro incontro mercoledì nello Studio Ovale, Joe Biden e il suo successore Donald Trump discuteranno delle "priorità principali" per la politica interna ed estera: lo ha detto il consigliere per la sicurezza nazionale americana Jake Sullivan a Cbs News. Il presidente, ha spiegato, esorterà la futura amministrazione Trump a non abbandonare l'Ucraina, sostenendo che questo potrebbe causare maggiore instabilità in Europa.
