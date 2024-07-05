Biden e Netanyahu si vedranno a Washington a fine luglio
epa10752332 The US Capitol Building in Washington, DC, USA, 17 July 2023. Congress is expected to work on a dozen pieces of legislation in the next two weeks before leaving for a planned recess in August. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
WASHINGTON, 05 LUG - Joe Biden e Benyamin Netanyahu si vedranno "probabilmente" a Washington in occasione della visita del premier israeliano che parlerà al Congresso il 24 luglio.
