'Biden dietro Trump in Pennsylvania e arranca in Virginia'
epa11479130 US President Joe Biden addresses the nation after former President Donald Trump was injured following a shooting at a July 13 election rally in Pennsylvania, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 14 July 2024. Biden's address comes after Former US President Donald Trump was injured by a bullet in an assassination attempt on 13 July during a campaign rally. EPA/BONNIE CASH / POOL
AA
WASHINGTON, 15 LUG - Joe Biden dietro a Donald Trump nello Stato in bilico della Pennsylvania (45% a 48%) mentre in Virginia, dove aveva vinto di 10% nel 2020, è avanti solo di 3%: è il risultato di un sondaggio Nyt-Siena College.
