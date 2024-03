Biden, contento che Giorgia sia tornata negli Usa

epa11191915 Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (L) arrives for a meeting with US President Joe Biden in the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 01 March 2024. President Biden seeks to reassure Prime Minister Meloni that the US continues to support Ukraine despite the administration's inability to secure congressional passage of a $60 billion foreign aid package for the embattled country. EPA/SHAWN THEW